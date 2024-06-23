America Strong: California firefighters saving lives and making new lives

Visalia Firefighters of the Central Valley, California fire department welcomed 15 babies into their families in a year -- seven boys and eight girls. These firefighters are now "united" as fathers!

June 23, 2024

