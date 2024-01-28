America Strong: Customer turns tables on hostess with a lifesaving decision

South Philadelphia Steak 'Em Up patron George Johnson donated a kidney to hostess Carolyn DiFabrizio after finding out she had stage 5 kidney failure during one of his routine coffee breaks.

