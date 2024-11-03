America Strong: Driven to help others, she's ready to take her neighbors to the polls

For the past 30 years, Ms. Perman Hardy has traversed some 700 square miles while driving people to vote from rural Lowndes County, Alabama.

November 3, 2024

