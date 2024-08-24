America strong: Little leaguer comes through both on and off the field

Kole Newson, nicknamed Koleslaw, helped propel his Boerne, Texas, baseball team to the U.S. title game in the Little League World Series four years after recovering from open heart surgery.

August 24, 2024

