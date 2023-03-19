America Strong: A mother credits daughter with saving her life

Nine-year-old Aria Lamen was honored by the Mayor of her hometown of Aurora, Illinois for saving her mother during a medical emergency at home.

March 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live