Transcript for America Strong: Nursing student rescues drowning boy

Finally tonight, the nursing student studying by the pool. She had no idea about the real test she was about to face. It's America strong. It was the worst moment of my life. It just took one second. Reporter: Last month 3-year-old Cameron Bryant was near the pool at his grandmother's apartment complex in Pembrook pines, Florida when he fell in. Cameron did not know how to swim and started to drown. There is a child in the pool not breathing. Reporter: Nursing student Diana delgado was studying nearby. I was nervous, but ready. Reporter: Diana jumped into action performing cpr on Cameron who she says didn't have a pulse. Police reviewed surveillance video of the incident said Cameron was under water several minutes. He should have been dead or a vegetable, brain dead. Reporter: Thanks to Diana's quick thinking Cameron is expected to make a full recovery. Most people wouldn't think for a second to jump into action for a stranger. She didn't know my son. She got in and helped him like he was her own. Reporter: Diana hopes to work at a children's hospital when she graduates. I had to do it. I did something that had to be done. Reporter: The city of Pembrook pines in south Florida honoring her, giving her a special award for her life-saving actions. Cameron happy and healthy there to celebrate. He had this message for her. Thank you. We're also going to thank Diana for her bravery. Thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" and "This week" in the

