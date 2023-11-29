America Strong: Penpals meet after 56 years

Kris Olsen wrote a letter to Col. Ned Felder when she was 13 in 1967 and finally met him in person at South Carolina State University during Military Appreciation Day.

November 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live