America Strong: Students get a few extra classmates...Puppies!

First graders at Hanby Elementary School in Wilmington, Delaware, partner with “Rags 2 Riches Animal Rescue” for their teacher's, Brooke Hughes, reading program “Foster Tales."

February 24, 2024

