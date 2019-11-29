America Strong: Tales of kindness and gratitude

More
This Thanksgiving, we look at five touching stories of humanity -- from a homeless woman who's given an apartment to a young boy experiencing colors for the first time.
3:42 | 11/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for America Strong: Tales of kindness and gratitude

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:42","description":"This Thanksgiving, we look at five touching stories of humanity -- from a homeless woman who's given an apartment to a young boy experiencing colors for the first time.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67376968","title":"America Strong: Tales of kindness and gratitude","url":"/WNT/video/america-strong-tales-kindness-gratitude-67376968"}