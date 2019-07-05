American Airlines plane blows tire as it touches down in Miami

More
The pilot of the plane, which was traveling from Jamaica and carrying 172 passengers on board, had reported damaged landing gear.
0:10 | 05/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for American Airlines plane blows tire as it touches down in Miami
There was an emergency landing in Miami International Airport the pilot of an American Airlines flight reporting damage landing gear a flight from Jamaica. The 737 blowing a tire on the runway no one was hurt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:10","description":"The pilot of the plane, which was traveling from Jamaica and carrying 172 passengers on board, had reported damaged landing gear.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"62888776","title":"American Airlines plane blows tire as it touches down in Miami","url":"/WNT/video/american-airlines-plane-blows-tire-touches-miami-62888776"}