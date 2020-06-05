Transcript for American businesses reopen as hot spots emerge in rural areas

Stephanie, thank you. And this coming amid the raging debate about how and when to reopen the country. The president acknowledging to me that lives could be lost, but we have to get our country open. This comes as the virus is spreading into the country. Where the red Zones are. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight across America, stores reopening their doors. Millions of Americans anxious to get back to work but feeling torn between their health and their livelihoods. It's been exciting. Scary. We just don't know what to expect. Reporter: 38 states have now eased restrictions, but the virus still rising in 19 of those states. In Texas today, more than 1,000 new cases as more shops like hair salons set open this weekend. Some like this bar owner, arrested for opening early. I will lose my business. My bartenders are already starving to death. I see my bar owner friends can't even pay for their medical medicines. This is terrible. Reporter: The governor now calling for the release of a Dallas salon owner. Shelly Luther, who was jailed for opening her salon two weeks ago. If you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision, but I'm not going to shut the salon. Reporter: The president telling David reopening the country will bring a human cost. Do you believe that's the reality we're facing that -- that lives will be lost to reopen the country? It's possible there will be some because you won't be locked into an apartment or a house or whatever it is, but at the same time, we're going to practice social distancing. We're going to be washing hands. We're going to be doing a lot of the things that we've learned to do over the last period of time, and we have to get our country back. Reporter: The push to reopen coming as that new snapshot from FEMA reveals the virus' grip. Hot spots popping up in rural America. In Trousdale county, Tennessee, the highest infection rate in the country after an outbreak at the state's largest prison. Cases soaring from 27 to over 1,300 in just 10 days. Yesterday Illinois seeing its seeing its biggest death toll in 24 hours. Nursing home worker angielen Guzman losing her life after returning to her job from a maternity leave. She seemed to really treasure her time with her patients. Reporter: Her husband who worked with her, now testing positive too. We're over here planning a funeral, and they can't even come and say good-bye to them. Reporter: Just 24 hours after the president toured the Honeywell production facility, now making n-95 masks, he is facing criticism for not wearing one. The president saying he had a mask on backstage. I can't help it if you didn't see me. I mean, I had a mask on but I didn't need it and I asked specifically the head of Honeywell, "Should I wear a mask?" And he said, "Well, you don't need one in this territory." The president answering questions about whether he wore a mask in the factory. Eva, we've been trying for some time to track when the virus may have first shown up in the U.S. There is new reporting and evidence tonight that it might have been circulating in Florida back in December? Reporter: That's right. Florida health officials realized it appears the virus was already there. Patients with possible symptoms going back to late December. The first reported symptoms in Florida didn't come until March 1st.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.