Transcript for American citizen and his wife freed from captivity in Venezuela

We head overseas now, and the breaking news out venezuel the American citizen free tonight. Joshua holt of Utah heldtive for two yes, his wife also jailed. E first moments of freedom there toy on the tarmac after high level talks been Venezuelan officials and U.S. Lawmakers. The couple reuniteboarding a plane, you can see them. His first stop, a white use visit hosted by president trump. ABC's Tara Palmeri with the latest. Reporter:onight, the first images of freedom for amican Josh holt, locked in a Venezuelan prison known as the dungeon for two years. Assisted across a tarmac by senator Bob coer for the flight home. Dung a riot just days ago, he cretly filmed this video, begging for his Rease. I need -- ieed help. So, they've taken the entire Ison where I'm a the people hav taken -- the entire prison, they're outside, they're trying to break in. They're saying they want to kill me. They're saying that they want me as their guarantee. Rorter: The6-year-old Mormon was imprisoned shortly aftemarrying a Venezuelan woman he met online. Police accusinboth of deg ons and plotting to undermine the vernment. The charges were unsubstantiated. The prison, known for its plorable conditions. Holt's mother Teing ABC news, he's been in poor health for most of his captivity and had lost hope. I don't think that I'm going to seem again Ave. Reporter:. Relations with venezua have been or. Ma citizens starng, with little food or medicine, suffering under the Al dictatorship of las maduro. The white house calling his re-election last week a sham. The man behind the breakthrough, Bob corker, chairman of the senate foreign relations commit, in the country to Ocker holt's Rease, meeting with maduro at theresidential lace, who has been accused of using holt as a bargaining chip while the U.S. Imposes severe economic sanctions on Venezuela. Holt's mother now cautiously optimistic. It's like, I'm in shock. I know that Josh is very sick right now. He'll need medical attention as soon as we get to him. Ll right, Tara Joi us now from the white hous and Tara, what are youurces telling you about how T deal cameabout, when Y take into account, the U.S. And Venezuela's hostile relationship? Eporter: Well, a white house source tells usothing was offered exchangeor the relee of Josh holt. Marco Rubio called it an unconditional release that was way overdue.

