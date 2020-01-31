American earns surprise spot in Australian Open final

21-year-old Floridian Sofia Kenin, the 14 seed, upset the top seed Ash Barty in the semifinals. She will face Spanish star Garbine Muguruza in Saturday’s final.
0:13 | 01/31/20

