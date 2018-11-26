American missionary's body may be difficult to retrieve

More
Authorities who have started the arduous task of trying to retrieve John Chau, who was feared to be killed on a remote Indian island, are being careful not to trigger conflict with the islanders.
0:16 | 11/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for American missionary's body may be difficult to retrieve

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59432580,"title":"American missionary's body may be difficult to retrieve","duration":"0:16","description":"Authorities who have started the arduous task of trying to retrieve John Chau, who was feared to be killed on a remote Indian island, are being careful not to trigger conflict with the islanders.","url":"/WNT/video/american-missionarys-body-difficult-retrieve-59432580","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.