American publishing executive killed in speedboat crash in Italy

Adrienne Vaughan, President of Bloomsbury Publishing, died after the boat she was on slammed into a sailboat on the Amalfi coast.

August 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live