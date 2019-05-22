Transcript for 'American Taliban' prisoner going free

We move on now, to a controversial headline tonight. American Taliban John walker lindh is now hours away from freedom tonight. He left the U.S. Before 9/11, trained with Al Qaeda. He was captured during the U.S. Invasion of Afghanistan. He is now set to be released from prison tomorrow after nearly two decades behind bars for good behavior. Here's ABC's whit Johnson. Reporter: Tonight, the so-called "American Taliban," just hours away from walking out of an Indiana prison after serving 17 of his 20-year sentence. Was this the right cause or the right place? Exactly what I thought it would be. Reporter: A headline grabbing case in the wake of 9/11. Stunning images, John walker lindh, gaunt and filthy, captured from prison basement in Afghanistan in 2001. Seen here in this video taken by Afghan intelligence, refusing to answer questions from CIA officer Mike Spann. Hey, look at me. Do you know the people that you're here working with are terrorists? Reporter: Just an hour later, Spann killed by militants during a prison uprising. Lindh had converted to Islam as a California teenager, left for the Middle East, even met Osama bin laden at an Al Qaeda training camp. He pleaded guilty to giving armed support to the Taliban, but is now being released for good behavior, sparking outrage. Mike Spann's father urging president trump to intervene. Don't turn him loose if there's reports out here that he's not being the model prisoner that y'all say he is. Reporter: Lindh con itemed terrorism at his sentencing, but two government reports found he continued to advocate for global jihad. Sources tell ABC news he has even preached in prison, quoting a prominent jihadi figure. He will be facing tough restrictions. He can only communicate with people in English with his limited internet access. He also cannot associate with any known extremists and he cannot leave the country without permission. He's expected to move to northern Virginia, just outside of D.C., after his release. David? Whit Johnson reporting in live from Indiana tonight. Whit, thank you.

