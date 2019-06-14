Transcript for Another American tourist death in Dominican Republic hotel

On ABC. And another death in the Dominican Republic. A mother found dead a day after her 53rd birthday. Officials believe she suffered a heart attack, and her son is demanding answers. Here's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, the state department is monitoring yet another investigation of an American tourist who died in the Dominican Republic, and whose family is asking questions. Just a day after her 53rd birthday, Leyla cox, a radiologist from New York, died from what officials say was a heart attack. But her son claims she was healthy. It's been a nonstop nightmare just trying to get her body and her remains back, trying to get answers. Reporter: This after at least eight deaths in the last 12 months at different resorts across the island. Families all around America asking questions. Nobody can give me a solid answer on how she passed away. Everything is being misdirected and mis-skewed. I get new information every single day. Reporter: It was just two weeks ago when Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia day, seen here kayaking on the island, were both found dead in a D.R. Resort. Autopsies performed on the island said they died of respiratory failure and pulmonary edema. The husband of Miranda Werner says she died after drinking from a minibar in her room. He and the relatives of Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia day now wait for toxicology results. Officials are urging tourists not to rush to judgement while these investigations unfold. David, more than 2.7 American tourists visited the island last year. The minister of tourism says it's working with hotels to reinforce safety conditions, and is working with authorities to get these families some answers. David?

