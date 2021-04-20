All Americans 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

As of Monday, all adults in the U.S. are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. President Joe Biden had moved up the adult eligibility deadline from May 1 to April 19.
2:51 | 04/20/21

Transcript for All Americans 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

