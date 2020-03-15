Transcript for Americans in nursing homes are focal point of concern

Julia, thank you. Now back to a focal point of so much concern, elderly Americans. Especially those living in nursing homes. The stark measures to keep them safe, and the big worries here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, in that Washington state nursing home where more than two dozen residents have already died, several people are still waiting for test results. Families on edge as the national coronavirus task force announces new measures to protect the elderly. Nursing homes should restrict all visitors effective immediately. That includes all nonessential personnel. There are some exceptions for end of life. Reporter: In addition, all group activities, including communal dining at nursing homes, now cancelled. And health care workers are now being actively screened. Actions Charlie Campbell hopes will help other patients like his father. The 89-year-old was among the residents who contracted covid-19 at the life care center in Kirkland, Washington. We figured because of his age it was pretty much a death sentence. Reporter: But a week and a half later, there are positive signs of recovery. I think there's a pretty good chance he'll survive it. Doctors are cautiously optimistic. Reporter: Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci offering some optimism for healthy seniors. Stressing that without any underlying conditions, the risk of infection is significantly less. Tom?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.