Amid Turkey-Russia deal, fate of Kurd civilians in the balance

More
The president of Turkey warned the Kurds that their positions would be destroyed if they did not pull back farther in northern Syria starting Wednesday.
1:36 | 10/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amid Turkey-Russia deal, fate of Kurd civilians in the balance

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:36","description":"The president of Turkey warned the Kurds that their positions would be destroyed if they did not pull back farther in northern Syria starting Wednesday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66453989","title":"Amid Turkey-Russia deal, fate of Kurd civilians in the balance","url":"/WNT/video/amid-turkey-russia-deal-fate-kurd-civilians-balance-66453989"}