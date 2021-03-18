Amtrak collides with truck in Oakland

Cell phone video showed an Amtrak train slamming into a truck. The truck driver was able to jump out moments before the fiery crash. No passengers or crew members were injured on board.
0:15 | 03/18/21

Amtrak collides with truck in Oakland

