Transcript for Andrew Cuomo accuser speaks out

For the first time, we're hearing from the woman known as executive assistant number one, Brittany commisso, coming forward and saying what Cuomo did was wrong, and he needs to be held accountable. Here's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, the former staffer accusing New York governor Andrew Cuomo of groping her, speaking publicly for the first time, saying he needs to be held accountable. What he did to me was a crime. Reporter: Brittany commisso, referred to as executive assistant number one in the attorney general's report that concluded Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, claims in one instance Cuomo kissed her on the lips. In another, he reached under her blouse to grab her breast. And she didn't report the incidents at the time because she feared retaliation, telling CBS news and the "Albany times-union" -- This is the governor of the state of New York. There are troopers that are outside of the mansion. They are not there to protect me. They are there to protect him. Reporter: But this week she filed a criminal complaint with the Albany county sheriff's office, who say Cuomo could possibly face charges. It would probably be a misdemeanor, possibly a couple. Reporter: Cuomo has repeatedly denied all accusations of harassment or unwanted advances. His legal team has blasted the a.g.'s investigation, insisting commisso's story is not true. There are facts they got wrong, important facts, particularly with respect to the woman who is claiming she was sexually assaulted. She most certainly was not. Trevor, her comments come the day before the New York judiciary committee is set to meet. How quickly could they introduce articles of impeachment? Reporter: There's no official timeline. But several are calling for a swift impeachment process. Saying they could do it as soon they believe the attorney general's report shows plainly that Andrew Cuomo broke the law. Linsey? Trevor, thank you.

