Anthony Bourdain toxicology report released

Bourdain did not have narcotics in his body when he died on June 8, a French judicial official told The New York Times.
0:17 | 06/22/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Anthony Bourdain toxicology report released
To the index of other news tonight in a toxicology report released in the death of Anthony ordained the New York Times first reporting that a prosecutor has now confirmed that the celebrity chef. Did not have narcotics in his system when he took his own life earlier this month in soda French hotel room or Dayne had talked publicly in the past about drug addiction.

