Transcript for Anticipation for the return of Amazon Prime Day

this Thursday night to your mown. Amazon prime day begins on Monday. What they're expected to offer, some of the items already, and now the other retailers trying to compete with deals of their own. Here's linsey Davis. It's a two-day parade of epic deals. Reporter: Anticipation tonight for the return of Amazon prime day, boasting some of the biggest and best bargains of the year. It's estimated more than half of Americans have been holding off on a purchase for this very event. Prime day was such a success last year, the website crashed. And Amazon has now increased the sales from 36 to 48 hours. The deep discounts begin July 15th, on everything from kitchen appliances to electronics like the apple macbook air already $200 off, totaling $999. And the Amazon echo dot, half off, selling for $25. And it's not just Amazon. Coupon site retailmenot anticipates more than 250 retailers will participate in prime day-related promotions. Amazon has figured out a way to really beat that summer slump, and other retailers are noticing that and they're trying to cash in on the hype. Macy's Black Friday in July is here. Reporter: Macy's discounts are already under way, now until July 14th. And target deal days are during the exact same time as prime day, but no membership is required. And a reminder, you do have to be an Amazon prime member to get the discounts. You can always sign up for a free 30-day trial membership. Check the price tracking sites to make sure you're getting the best deal. Hope all this competition helps people at home. Linsey, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.