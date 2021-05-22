Transcript for Antisemitic attacks on the rise in the US

Back here at home, in the wake of the Israeli/Palestinian fighting growing evidence anti-semitic attacks are sharply on rise. New York City's mayor ordering increased protection at synagogues, the holocaust museum and similar locations throughout the city. Police hunting for suspects in that brutal attack on a man in times square. So far, one man arrested. Here's ABC's Maggie Rulli. Reporter: Tonight, police looking for the assailants in the attack in times square, releasing a set of photos, asking for the public's help in identifying them. The target of the attack, 29-year-old Joe Borgen, briefly hospitaled after being punched and pepper sprayed by a group saying anti-semitic -- I was just bracing for impact and in survival mode, trying the make it through. Reporter: New York police are treating the incident as a hate crime, making one arrest already and beefing up security around synagogues and jewish centers. The anti-defamation league which monitors anti-semitism is warning of a dangerous and drastic surge in anti-jewish hate right hear at home, and it believes it's tied to the military conflict between Israel and hamas. The adl reports 193 possible anti-semitic incident in a week, up from the week before. In west Hollywood California, police arresting one man for assault with a deadly weapon after a group waving Palestinian flags attacked jewish men dining outside. Back in New York, a pro-palestinians shouting anti-semitic and anti-Israel one seen throwing what the police called a professional grade firework that burned a woman. We just saw a video from that attack that happened right here in times square, almost at this exact time of day. And such a brazen assault has really rocked the entire city. Local leaders are denouncing all of these incidents, and we've also heard from the prominent muslim-american group that has come out condemning all forms of this hate speech and violence. A lot of concern over this trend. Maggie Rulli for us tonight, Now to the pandemic and some

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.