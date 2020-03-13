Transcript for Anxieties high as Americans rush home before travel restrictions

Tonight, the world health organization says the epicenter has shifted from China to Europe. Italy alone today reporting another 250 deaths in just the past 24 hours. At midnight tonight, the new travel ban from Europe to the U.S. Americans racing to get home. The white house trying to make it clear that the ban will not affect Americans, but many said that clarification did lit toll ease the alarm. Maggie Rulli from London tonight. Reporter: Tonight, Americans racing to get home before new travel restrictions on Europe kick in at midnight. Many Americans are getting on this train to heathrow, trying to catch what they think could be some of the last flights back home to the U.S. President trump this afternoon announcing new rules for those coming back. Citizens, permanent residents and our families, any of the families returning from Europe will be subject to extra screening as well as self-isolation for a period of 14 days. Reporter: But many travelers were left bewildered by the president's initial announcement Wednesday, which didn't immediately say Americans are exempt from the ban. Did it take you a while the figure out what the rules were? It's very confusing, it still is. If you go to the white house or the state department of homeland security it seems like there is conflicting information. Reporter: And it can be expensive. One family says they spent $8,000 for three one-way tickets. You can argue about money later, but I feel like they were putting a price tag on people's safety and that's scary, especially if people can't afford it. Reporter: Tonight, one top German official calling the travel ban, quote, grotesque. The exodus from Europe comes as Italy had its deadliest day of the outbreak -- 250 fatalities in 24 hours. In the United Kingdom, the number of cases soaring to nearly 800. And officials say they fear the real number may actually be 10 to 20 times higher. The Canadian prime minister Justin drew doe announcing he will self-quarantine for 14 days after his wife tested positive for the virus after a recent trip to great Britain. I want to be clear, I have no symptoms and feeling good. Of course it's an inconvenience and somewhat frustrating. Reporter: His wife Sophie thanking well-wishers, saying she'll be back on her feet soon. But tonight, the virus casting an ever wider shadow across Europe -- the eiffel tower and the louvre closed until further notice. David, here in the uk, more than 200 new cases have been reported in just the last 24 hours. Just a few moments ago president trump said he's looking at these new numbers and he may add the uk and potentially other nations to the list of banned countries.

