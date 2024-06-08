Apollo 8 astronaut Bill Anders killed in plane crash

Anders was one of the last of the Apollo astronauts. He circled the moon aboard Apollo 8 and took the iconic "Earthrise" photo as the command module emerged from the dark side of the moon.

June 8, 2024

