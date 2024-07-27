Apple agrees to union contract with employees in Baltimore suburb

Apple agreed to a union contract with roughly 85 employees of an Apple store in Towson, Maryland. It's one of only two Apple stores in the country with a unionized workforce.

July 27, 2024

