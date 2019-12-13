Apple’s voice assistant Siri comes to the rescue in Iowa

More
A teenager lost control of his jeep, plunging into a river, and directed Siri to call 911 for help.
0:19 | 12/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Apple’s voice assistant Siri comes to the rescue in Iowa

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"A teenager lost control of his jeep, plunging into a river, and directed Siri to call 911 for help.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67700122","title":"Apple’s voice assistant Siri comes to the rescue in Iowa","url":"/WNT/video/apples-voice-assistant-siri-rescue-iowa-67700122"}