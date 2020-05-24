Transcript for Approaching 100,000 US deaths due to COVID-19

We begin tonight with America at the threshold of a heartbreaking milestone. The memorial day holiday becoming especially poignant, nearly 100,000 lives lost in the pandemic in this country alone. More than 97,000 deaths in the U.S. Right now. Cases of covid-19 on the rise in at least eight states including Alabama, Arkansas and the Carolinas. Late today president trump issuing a new covid-19 travel ban blocking non-u.s. Citizens traveling from Brazil, which is now just behind the U.S. In number of cases. "The New York Times" with a powerful front page, the names of 1,000 victims, 1% of the lives taken. Startling images. Take a look at this. The pool party drawing a massive crowd at Missouri's lake of the ozarks with absolutely no signs of masks or social distancing. Images of packed beaches this weekend. Police patrolling Daytona Beach trying to keep people separated. And Arlington national cemetery preparing to honor America's fallen heroes while in the middle of the pandemic. ABC's Trevor Ault on the Jersey shore to lead us off. Reporter: Tonight, lockdown weary Americans flocking to beaches, boardwalks and boats this memorial day weekend, many defying social distancing guidelines recommended by health experts. This pool party in Missouri's lake of the ozarks packed to the brim, very few people wearing masks. I'm happy with a lot of people out. It may be danger, but we'll see the cases when this weekend is over. Reporter: In ocean city, Maryland, ousands filling up the boardwalk. It's really crowded. It's beautiful out. You know, it's fun. Everybody's having fun. Reporter: Aerial images from Florida showing people swarming the streets of Daytona Beach. There's two people out the sunroof throwing money. Reporter: Police referring to the scene as a gauntlet. This type of behavior is unacceptable. We don't want people coming to our city disrupting our city. Reporter: And outside this water park extensive lines of people crammed together waiting to get in. But right now I'm absolutely frightened, like frightened. As you can see, nobody is social distancing. Reporter: Across the country at least eight states are seeing an increase in new reported cases right now. Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson Ying a high school pool party led to a second spike in the state, but with most businesses fully reopened, he says we have to manage the risk. We're not going to be cloistered in our home. That's contrary to the American spirit. Reporter: Missouri health officials say a pair of hairstylists returned to work with covid symptoms and have now tested positive potentially exposing more than 140 customers to the virus. I'm going to be honest with you, we can't have many more of these. Reporter: Today president trump hitting the golf course for the second day in a row and once again saying America must re-open. We did the right thing, and now we're doing the right thing by getting it going, getting it open. We have to open. Reporter: The president has vowed the country will not lock down again, even if there's a second wave, but Dr Deborah birx says it's possible the country may need to close again. We're trying to understand during this period of coming out of the closure how do we maintain openness and safety, and I think that's what we're going to be learning through may, June and July. Reporter: And tonight the cruel toll of the pandemic. "The New York Times" with a staggering front page, the names of a thousand people killed as the number of dead Americans nears 100,000. With more Americans now heading out, Ohio governor Mike dewine stressing the importance of wearing masks and public safety over politics. This is not about whether you are liberal or conservative, left or right, Republican or Democrat, you wear the mask not to protect yourself so much as to protect others. Reporter: And looking ahead, Las Vegas casinos set to reopen June 4th, but it won't be business as usual. Casinos will be disinfecting dice and retooling card games and slot machines to promote social distancing. Whether it's in the hotel, the gaming floor, food and beverage and they're going to see a lot of hand sanitizer. All right. Las Vegas looking to re-open. Trevor Ault joins us now from longbranch on the Jersey shore. The beach is open there and see the boardwalk is getting busy. I want to get back to that breaking news we mentioned at the top of the broadcast. A new travel ban has just been issued by the white house? Reporter: That's right, Tom. So the trump administration is just announcing it's suspending entry for any non-u.s. Citizen coming from Brazil, a coronavirus hot spot right now and has more confirmed cases than any other country in the world outside the United States and joins China and Europe in the list of banned locations. Tom. Trevor Ault with that breaking news. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.