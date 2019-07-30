Transcript for Approaching storms to break heat, humidity on East Coast

the news here, a severe thunderstorm watch in the northeast as we began tonight. At least six people were struck by lightning working on a rooftop in Wellington, Florida. Four rushed to the hospital. And all of this comes as two tropical disturbances are brewing in the atlantic. Let's get to rob Marciano, tracking it all for us live tonight. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. The heat and humidity ahead of this front has made for some potent storms. 76-mile-an-hour wind gusts just north of Burlington. You see it on the radar. A lot of trees down, ithaca, in Pennsylvania, as well. That watch is up until 9:00 tonight. Front moves east. That will eventually break the heat, and those hurricanes in the pacific, two of them, Erik, a southerly track, some weakening, we hope. We're watching a distour balance over Puerto Rico, that disturbance is rolling to the southeast, bringing parts of the southeast heavy downpours. David? Rob, thank you. Now to the horrific string of murders in Wisconsin.

