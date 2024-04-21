April weather feels like winter for millions

Freeze alerts are in effect across portions of at least 20 states, affecting more than 65 million people. ABC News Meteorologist Somara Theodore explains how long the cold is expected to last.

April 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live