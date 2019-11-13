Arctic blast brings whiteout conditions and deadly havoc on roads in Northeast

More
A brutal arctic blast is expected to bring dangerously cold conditions to more than half of the country.
2:35 | 11/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Arctic blast brings whiteout conditions and deadly havoc on roads in Northeast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:35","description":"A brutal arctic blast is expected to bring dangerously cold conditions to more than half of the country.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66953418","title":"Arctic blast brings whiteout conditions and deadly havoc on roads in Northeast","url":"/WNT/video/arctic-blast-brings-whiteout-conditions-deadly-havoc-roads-66953418"}