Transcript for Armed man walks into an NYC police precinct

Time now for our "Index." And the tense moments at a new York City police precinct. A man walking into the lobby holding a massive knife. Brooklyn police reacting quickly, drawing their weapons. One tasing the 26-year-old, who drops to the floor. Police disarming him. Officials say the man suffers from mental health issues and will not face charges. And newly released video inside a dramatic escape from a city bus on fire. The driver in Milwaukee spotting flames shooting out the back of his bus, leaping into action to save his passengers. Getting everyone out in seconds, including a man in a wheelchair. Officials say a hole in a hydraulic hose likely caused the fire engulfing that bus. And the harrowing moment for beachgoers in Brazil. A rogue wave taking children and families by surprise in Rio de Janeiro, sending beachgoers into a panic. Blankets and beach chairs and umbrellas all washed out to sea. No serious injuries reported. And riding into history at the tour de France. Egan Bernal of Colombia becoming the first rider from south America to win cycling's greatest race. And at 22, he's the youngest champion in the post-world war II era. Congrats to him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.