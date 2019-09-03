Transcript for Arnold Schwarzenegger has 'a new hero' -- a bodybuilder with cerebral palsy

Finally tonight, "America strong." And in this case -- very strong. You may have seen the viral clip at the center of our next story. Tonight, meet the courageous young man who's inspiring so many, including Arnold schwarzenegger. Reporter: In the world of power lifting and body building, it's becoming a legendary moment. 25-year-old miles Taylor, all 99 pounds of him, deadlifting double his weight. Miles, born with cerebral palsy, showing what true strength is all about. This clip went viral, ending up on the radar of a bodybuilding icon, Arnold schwarzenegger. Arnold posting the video on his Instagram page, writing, "I have a new hero. You inspire me, miles Taylor." Miles's an extraordinary athlete. Reporter: So Arnold invited miles to the Arnold classic, a premier bodybuilding and strongman event in Columbus, Ohio. You got this. Reporter: Miles pulling off his signature deadlift for a crowd of thousands. Yes! Come on, miles. Reporter: Arnold sending us this video telling us what the moment was like. I mean, this is unbelievable. He was a huge star, and he got a bigger reaction than the world's strongest man. People were cheering and jumping to their feet when he lifted the weight. This is how much excitement he created. This is what kind of special athlete he is. I love that guy. Reporter: And miles telling us about the thrill that all started with that brave lift, leading to a new friendship with one of his idols. Unbelievable is right. Miles, you're a hero. Thank you so much for joining us. I'm Tom llamas. "Good morning America" and "This week" in the morning. Hope to see you tomorrow night. Have a great evening. Good night.

