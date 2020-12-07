Transcript for Arrest made in search for missing Amish girl

. To the index. And the arrest made in the search for a missing amish teen. Police in Lancaster county, Pennsylvania, have arrested and for the suspected kidnapping of Linda stoltzfoos. The 18-year-old was last seen leaving church three weeks ago, and is still missing. Smoker's car spotted near a wooded area where clothing believed to be the victim's was found. The FBI has joined the case. And usc's film school is closing an exhibit honoring Hollywood legend John Wayne. The case. And racist and homophobic remarks faced homophobic remarks made by the late actor face growing scrutiny, including a resurfaced interview where he said, quote, "I believe in white supremacy." The artifacts will be moved to one of the school's libraries. His family has repeatedly said those remarks were taken out of context. Overseas now to the severe flooding in southern China. An estimated 140 million people have died or gone missing. Millions now under flooding alerts with more rain in the forecast.

