Arson suspect wanted for igniting fire to an Airbnb home in Florida

Surveillance footage released by police shows a suspect setting the front door of an Airbnb home on fire as the search for the wanted individual continues in Hollywood, Florida.
0:11 | 10/04/18

Transcript for Arson suspect wanted for igniting fire to an Airbnb home in Florida

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

