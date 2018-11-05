AT&T CEO calls hiring Trump's lawyer as a consultant a 'big mistake'

More
The CEO said the hiring was legal and legitimate; it was not clear what AT&T sought in the deal.
2:49 | 05/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for AT&T CEO calls hiring Trump's lawyer as a consultant a 'big mistake'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55109309,"title":"AT&T CEO calls hiring Trump's lawyer as a consultant a 'big mistake'","duration":"2:49","description":"The CEO said the hiring was legal and legitimate; it was not clear what AT&T sought in the deal. ","url":"/WNT/video/att-ceo-calls-hiring-trumps-lawyer-consultant-big-55109309","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.