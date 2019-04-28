Transcript for Attack on San Diego synagogue leaves 1 dead

And we begin tonight with a deadly attack at a synagogue near San Diego. A gunman armed with an assault style rifle opening fire on the final be a passover. A sixty year old woman killed three all there is wounded and now we're hearing stories of heroism from eyewitnesses. One victim shot while protecting children from the gunman. Andy off duty Border Patrol agent returning fire after the shooters gun jammed. The rabbi hit now we're counting the moment his congregation was targeted and the disturbing portrait of what nineteen year old murder suspect in custody tonight. With hateful writings he allegedly posted on line. And no possible connection to a mosque arson just last month ABC chief national correspondent Mac government he's outside the synagogue. That. Nineteen year old nursing student Noelle accused of murder announcing himself with a burst of bullets are turnaround. And I see the shooter standing there in position with a rifle. Moving get ports me rabbi stroll Goldstein nearly walked right into the shooter Charles since ridges away from death. Inside the synagogue were seen Diego nine year old who we have to hunt looked up she ramp by drenched in blood. Temple and pulled because things didn't shoot shot. Turns into Iraq. Yeah Cushing guns. And Susan explaining that mean. Sixty year old Lori Gilbert K was also shot she would not survive. After that after the shooter we know left. I turned back into the lobby. It's so what. Worry waiting on the floor of Constance. The suspected shooter John earnest accused of attacking a house of worship. Killing one injuring three he had posted an open letter online saying he wanted to kill Jews his target a bond a pal we synagogue. I see they're not letting god and Lindsay and look at me it isn't wearing dark. Perritt who shot in the leg as you read to protect children. Curtis had purchased an AR style rifle weeks before C law enforcement but. When he jammed one congregate jumped on him at an off duty Border Patrol officer chased him out using a gun from a fellow worshippers inside of firing as early as drove off. The suspect arrested about a mile await his parents appearing distraught upon learning the news their son now being hailed for murder. As investigators pore over his social media history and that letter. Which he also claimed to have set fire to a nearby mosque last month. He said his act was a tribute. To the horrific massacre at the mosque in Christ's church New Zealand tonight during our interview rabbi Goldstein receiving a phone call from the president. The rabbi Singh who remained defiant in the face of hate. We knuckle to give in to terrorism. Terrorism will not win but peace and love we hold. And that government joins us now live near that synagogue law enforcement sources telling you Matt that they believe. And they have reasonably the suspect could not spend much time planning this attack. Yet just a few weeks John according to those law enforcement sources and that's what makes stopping these lone wolf attackers still very difficult now the sources also say. They strongly suspected that Ernest. Was the arsonist in that mosque attack and that he will be formally charged with murder and possibly federal hate crimes. Very soon come. Back up and tied for us on that terrific shooting Matt think you.

