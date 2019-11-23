Attorney general William Barr weighs in on Jeffrey Epstein’s death

More
He called the accused sex trafficker’s suicide in a Manhattan detention center a “perfect storm of screw-ups” and said Epstein should have had a roommate.
0:16 | 11/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Attorney general William Barr weighs in on Jeffrey Epstein’s death

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"He called the accused sex trafficker’s suicide in a Manhattan detention center a “perfect storm of screw-ups” and said Epstein should have had a roommate.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67240895","title":"Attorney general William Barr weighs in on Jeffrey Epstein’s death","url":"/WNT/video/attorney-general-william-barr-weighs-jeffrey-epsteins-death-67240895"}