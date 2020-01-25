New audio appears to capture Trump saying he wants Ukraine ambassador fired

President Donald Trump is apparently heard in an April 2018 recording reviewed by ABC News telling associates, including Lev Parnas, that he wants US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired.
3:50 | 01/25/20

