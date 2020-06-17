Aunt Jemima changes its longstanding brand

More
Quaker Oats, the parent company of the syrup brand, said it will change the name after 131 years based on a racial stereotype.
0:15 | 06/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Aunt Jemima changes its longstanding brand

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"Quaker Oats, the parent company of the syrup brand, said it will change the name after 131 years based on a racial stereotype.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71309242","title":"Aunt Jemima changes its longstanding brand","url":"/WNT/video/aunt-jemima-longstanding-brand-71309242"}