The Aussie relief efforts

More
The first responders and the volunteers who are still battling flames and assisting in Australia are ABC News' “Persons of the Week."
1:27 | 01/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Aussie relief efforts

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:27","description":"The first responders and the volunteers who are still battling flames and assisting in Australia are ABC News' “Persons of the Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68206083","title":"The Aussie relief efforts","url":"/WNT/video/aussie-relief-efforts-68206083"}