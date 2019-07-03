-
Now Playing: Suspect charged for allegedly shooting at police
-
Now Playing: Suspect wanted for fatal police shooting captured
-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months in federal prison
-
Now Playing: Police probing new allegation of criminal sexual assault against R. Kelly
-
Now Playing: Winter storm bringing dangerous avalanches to Colorado Rockies
-
Now Playing: Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting 2, including US marshal
-
Now Playing: New Jersey handyman comes forward as $273M lottery winner
-
Now Playing: Family of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver reveals his dementia diagnosis
-
Now Playing: Alex Trebek after sharing cancer news: 'I'm pretty satisfied with my life'
-
Now Playing: Authorities in Arkansas release graphic video of deadly police shooting
-
Now Playing: Man who killed pregnant wife, 2 daughters: 'I had no control over it'
-
Now Playing: Police officer found guilty in fatal 2015 shooting of black musician
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen sues the Trump Organization over unpaid legal fees
-
Now Playing: New Jersey man wins $273 Mega Millions jackpot
-
Now Playing: The chilling new confession Chris Watts told police about how he killed his family
-
Now Playing: Facebook aims to reduce vaccine misinformation in your feed
-
Now Playing: Department of Justice cracks down on elder fraud
-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort to be sentenced
-
Now Playing: Suspect at large in shooting of sheriff's deputy
-
Now Playing: Deadly Alabama tornado