Authorities in Arkansas release graphic video of deadly police shooting

More
In the video, a Little Rock police officer can be seen trying to stop a suspected stolen car before opening fire on the driver.
0:21 | 03/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Authorities in Arkansas release graphic video of deadly police shooting
To the index of other news tonight in graphic video just released this evening showing the dangers officers face this officer trying to stop a driver after reported stolen car. The officer yelling telling him to stop. You can see the driver that appears to keep going hits the officer with the vehicle the officer opened fire there the suspect it's killed. There is a review of the case now under way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61544282,"title":"Authorities in Arkansas release graphic video of deadly police shooting","duration":"0:21","description":"In the video, a Little Rock police officer can be seen trying to stop a suspected stolen car before opening fire on the driver. ","url":"/WNT/video/authorities-arkansas-release-graphic-video-deadly-police-shooting-61544282","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.