Transcript for Authorities in Arkansas release graphic video of deadly police shooting

To the index of other news tonight in graphic video just released this evening showing the dangers officers face this officer trying to stop a driver after reported stolen car. The officer yelling telling him to stop. You can see the driver that appears to keep going hits the officer with the vehicle the officer opened fire there the suspect it's killed. There is a review of the case now under way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.