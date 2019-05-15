Transcript for Authorities call off search for hiker in Hawaii missing for 6 days

the desperate search for a hiker missing in maui, last seen a week ago now. Amanda Eller's wallet and cell phone were found in her SUV at the foot of the hiking trail. Her family, from Maryland now, asking experienced hunters to join the search. Here's ABC's chief national ail fairs correspondent Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight, the increasingly desperate search for Amanda Eller, missing now for six days. I am a physical therapist and a certified yoga instructor. Reporter: The 35-year-old's family relying on a small army of volunteers as the mystery deepens. There's been no evidence whatsoever of where she is. Reporter: Maui police calling off the search after 72 hours, as is their procedure, but volunteers still fanning out amidst the eucalyptus groves of this maui reserve. There's cliffs, there's ravines. There are so many places you can fall and be unseen. This is really a treacherous forest. Reporter: An avid hiker, Eller disappeared Wednesday after shipping her mom a mother's day gift. She left her keys under a tire. Wallet and phone in her white SUV. Her family now fearing the worst. She is probably injured and weak at this point, making it very difficult. Reporter: David, Eller's family hoping her conditioning and athleticism will help keep her alive. Now police tell us they are still investigating and haven't ruled anything out including foul play, David. Matt Gutman with us again tonight. Thank you, Matt.

