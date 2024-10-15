Authorities confident they will find the body of missing Texas mom Suzanne Simpson

Investigators are now focusing on a landfill in Southeast Bexar County, where police believe there is a good chance of finding the body of Suzanne Clark Simpson.

October 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live