Authorities believe interior gas leak may have caused deadly house blast

More
Rania Karahm, 58, was killed; her husband, a prominent cardiologist, was seriously injured but survived.
0:20 | 07/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Authorities believe interior gas leak may have caused deadly house blast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"Rania Karahm, 58, was killed; her husband, a prominent cardiologist, was seriously injured but survived.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64121618","title":"Authorities believe interior gas leak may have caused deadly house blast","url":"/WNT/video/authorities-interior-gas-leak-caused-deadly-house-blast-64121618"}