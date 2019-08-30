Transcript for Authorities investigating mysterious deaths at VA hospital

homicide at a new year's eve party in Cleveland. Simone has not directly commented on the arrest. And we turn to the suspicious deaths in a V.A. Hospital. Here's Pierre Thomas. Reporter: The sudden death of 82-year-old Felix Mcdermott, a Vietnam veteran here at the clarksburg V.A. Hospital, is now at the center of a horrifying mystery. Last year, authorities say someone at the hospital injected Mcdermott with insulin, even though he was not diabetic, and it killed him. The medical examiner flatly saying, "The manner of death is homicide," after being administered by an assailant. We need answers and the family needs answers. Reporter: Mcdermott is one of potentially 11 veterans who died at that hospital under suspicious circumstances and there is now a broad federal investigation that includes the FBI. His family has filed a wrongful death claim, alleging the other patients were also injected with insulin that they did not need. There is a complete system failure here that would allow this many people to be killed without any accountability. Reporter: Mcdermott's family members say investigators have told them a "Person of interest" has now been identified. And the hospital says the investigation does not involve any active employee. Thank you.

