Transcript for Authorities have recovered 33 victims killed in dive-boat inferno

The NTSB tonight is on the scene, now questioning the crew after that boat was engulfed in flames in the middle of the night. 34 passengers sleeping below deck did not survive. They have found so many of the Bolds now. And this evening, we're now seeing their faces, their names. Among them, a family of five celebrating a birthday. Authorities were before the cameras just a short time ago end and ABC's will Carr is right there in southern California. Reporter: Tonight, authorities have recovered the remains of all but one of the 34 victims killed in the deadlist domestic boat incident in decades. The big question now, what sparked that 3:00 A.M. Fire that trapped the victims in their sleeping quarters below deck? The surviving crew members tell NTSB investigators the boat had working fire extinguishers and smoke detectors. With the wreckage still sitting 65 feet under water, those investigators are now working to confirm the crew's account. We haven't investigated one accident that wasn't preventable, so, it's Reporter: We're now seeing the faces of the victims. A marine biologist and five of Dominic selga's family members including his mother. She has two surviving grandchildren, my kids, they're 5 and 3. And she was the world to them. Reporter: While families mourn, members of this tight-knit boating community are pleading for the public to wait for all the facts to come out. Tonight, investigators aren't even sure if they can pull that wreckage out of the water. It comes as the NTSB just inspected that sister boat behind me and interviewed the surviving crew members. David? Will, thank you. Next to the move by

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.