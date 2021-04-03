Authorities retrieve data from car in Tiger Woods crash

More
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant to retrieve the black box located in the SUV golf legend Tiger Woods wrecked last week in California.
0:19 | 03/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Authorities retrieve data from car in Tiger Woods crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant to retrieve the black box located in the SUV golf legend Tiger Woods wrecked last week in California. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76236681","title":"Authorities retrieve data from car in Tiger Woods crash","url":"/WNT/video/authorities-retrieve-data-car-tiger-woods-crash-76236681"}